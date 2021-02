Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 00:50 Hits: 1

A former Air Force contractor on Thursday plead guilty in federal court to illegally taking home roughly 2,500 pages of classified materials.In a news release, the Justice Department announced that Izaak Vincent Kemp, 35, plead guilty to one...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/540626-ex-air-force-contractor-pleads-guilty-to-removing-classified