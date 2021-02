Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 20 February 2021 21:04 Hits: 5

At least one person was injured in a rocket strike at an Iraqi military base in the northern part of the country that houses U.S. forces.Officials told The Associated Press and Reuters that at least four rockets struck the Balad air base in...

