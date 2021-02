Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 18:09 Hits: 2

A Marine vet was issued a P320 as his service weapon to use as an officer for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/02/19/sig-sauer-faces-10-million-lawsuit-over-p320-pistol-after-alleged-accidental-discharge-wounds.html