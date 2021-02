Articles

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Friday there has been no request for the National Guard to stay at the U.S. Capitol beyond mid-March.“Right now, in terms of our expected stay, it is March 12,” Austin told reporters at the Pentagon. “We don’...

