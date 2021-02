Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 22:22 Hits: 0

Five Americans wounded, including one US troop, and one non-U.S. civilian killed in attack claimed by an Iran-linked militia group, as indirect fire hits airport compound and other sites in Erbil.

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/threats/2021/02/rocket-attack-hits-us-base-erbil-kurdish-capital-iraq/172055/