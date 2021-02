Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 13 February 2021 17:35 Hits: 0

El Paso Police have charged a Fort Bliss, Texas soldier with murder in the Feb. 8 shooting death of a former Bliss soldier.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/02/13/fort-bliss-soldier-charged-murder-shooting-death-of-former-soldier.html