Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 20:08 Hits: 2

In a message to employees and veterans, McDonough vowed to ensure that the VA is a welcoming place for all vets.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/02/09/new-va-secretary-vows-redouble-efforts-help-military-sexual-trauma-survivors.html