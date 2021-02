Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 21:16 Hits: 2

There were about 400 suggestions on what to call members of the military's newest branch before "Guardians" was chosen.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/02/05/floaty-bois-and-homo-spaciens-space-force-reveals-list-of-rejected-troop-names.html