Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 22:53 Hits: 1

In a survey administered in December, 40% of U.S. service members and 32% of spouses said they planned to get vaccinated.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/02/04/53-of-military-families-dont-want-covid-19-vaccine-survey-shows.html