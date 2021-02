Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021

Two more U.S. service members have died from COVID-19, bringing the official number of troops killed during the pandemic to 19.The two deaths were first noted in Wednesday’s update of the online chart the Pentagon maintains of coronavirus cases...

