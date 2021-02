Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 17:35 Hits: 2

The 8th Marine Regiment's history dates to 1917, with its most recent activation lasting more than 70 years.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/02/03/marine-infantry-regiment-ties-banana-wars-deactivates-amid-force-reorganization.html