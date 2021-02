Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 18:11 Hits: 3

The Space Force's top general said Wednesday that the newest military arm may have a PR problem. A day after White House press secretary Jen Psaki appeared to dismiss the new service during a briefing, Chief of Space Operations Gen. Jay...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/537170-top-space-force-general-my-own-mother-doesnt-understand-what-we-do