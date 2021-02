Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 21:15 Hits: 5

Fortunately for the U.S., the race for AI superiority with China is not a sprint. An industry expert shares ideas for how Washington can come out ahead in the long run.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/rqukBJPYkuo/