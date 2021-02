Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 19:44 Hits: 3

President Biden’s nominee to be the Defense Department’s No. 2 civilian suggested Tuesday the Trump administration’s obstruction of the presidential transition could delay the Pentagon’s fiscal 2022 budget request.During the transition, Biden...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/536995-deputy-defense-secretary-nominee-transition-obstruction-created-hurdles-for