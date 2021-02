Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 20:48 Hits: 4

ProPublica and Frontline have identified more than twenty members with ties to the armed forces.

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/threats/2021/02/boogaloo-bois-have-guns-criminal-records-and-military-training-now-they-want-overthrow-government/171775/