Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 05:59 Hits: 1

The Department of Homeland Security did not cite any specific plots, but pointed to “a heightened threat environment across the United States” that it believes “will persist” for weeks after Biden's...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/zuX5jHIVicg/