Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 17:56 Hits: 1

Army officials are investigating a Texas chaplain after he made disparaging remarks against transgender soldiers in a social media post.Maj. Andrew Calvert, a chaplain with the 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade at Fort Hood, wrote on the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/536318-army-investigating-texas-chaplain-for-comments-about-transgender-soldiers