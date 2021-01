Articles

President Biden spoke Tuesday with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and emphasized the United States’s commitment to the alliance, the White House said.In the call, Biden thanked Stoltenberg “for his steadfast leadership of the alliance...

