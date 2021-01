Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 19:42 Hits: 2

The Kremlin and the Biden administration are making "remarkable" progress toward an extension of the New START treaty, a Russian diplomat said on Tuesday, referring to the pact governing the deployment of nuclear warheads and other...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/russia/535937-us-russia-making-remarkable-progress-on-extension-of-nuclear-arms