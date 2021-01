Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 16:39 Hits: 3

Six of the second-hand aircraft will be delivered at a rate of one a month starting this July, with the six new aircraft delivered in spring 2022 and the last six used aircraft delivered in early...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/bpWpkP5kXmM/