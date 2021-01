Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021 17:24 Hits: 6

A SEAL Team 6 member who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the hazing death of Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar in 2017 was sentenced to 10 years of confinement and a dishonorable discharge, his lawyer confirmed Sunday.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/01/24/navy-seal-sentenced-10-years-choking-death-of-green-beret.html