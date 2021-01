Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021 16:00 Hits: 2

Far-right extremists in the US have the potential to mount a coordinated, low-intensity campaign of political violence. It wouldn't be the country's first experience with domestic terror.

Read more https://www.govexec.com/defense/2021/01/us-could-face-simmering-chronic-domestic-terror-problem-warn-security-experts/171580/