Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 21:26 Hits: 2

The Israel Defense Forces are moving to sync capabilities and modify units as part of its new multiyear plan that envision a multidimensional battlefield, an IDF official said in a background...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/m7gyOW1iG0k/