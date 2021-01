Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 02:45 Hits: 0

Michael Ellis, the GOP operative who was installed as the top lawyer at the National Security Agency (NSA) in the waning days of the Trump administration, was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, according to multiple...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/535153-gop-operative-ordered-to-be-installed-as-nsa-top-lawyer-placed-on