Published on Friday, 22 January 2021

Russia on Friday signaled it would welcome President Biden’s plans to extend the New START nuclear arms treaty between the two countries. According to The Associated Press, Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin,...

