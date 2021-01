Articles

The Senate has approved President Biden’s nominee to lead the Pentagon, paving the way for retired Gen. Lloyd Austin to make history as the nation’s first Black secretary of Defense.The Senate confirmed Austin in a 93-2 Friday morning vote, giving...

