Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 21:52 Hits: 3

President Biden’s administration will seek a full five-year extension of the New START nuclear arms treaty with Russia, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday.“I can confirm that the United States intends to seek a five-year extension...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/535314-biden-to-seek-five-year-extension-of-key-arms-control-pact-with-russia