Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021

Three National Guardsmen were killed on Wednesday after a military helicopter crashed in New York state. A UH-60 Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopter crashed in rural Mendon, N.Y. during a routine training mission, according to a statement from...

