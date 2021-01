Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 16:17 Hits: 0

The Air Force acquisition chief says he keeps politics out of his work at the Pentagon — and that the U.S. will lose against China without agility.

Read more https://www.govexec.com/defense/2021/01/roper-makes-his-pitch-biden-team-i-want-be-part-china-fight/171440/