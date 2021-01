Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 18:25 Hits: 3

Abdelbaset al-Megrahi was jailed for life in 2001 for his involvement in the attack on Pan Am flight 103.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/01/15/lockerbie-bomber-family-loses-appeal-overturn-conviction.html