Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 22:08 Hits: 2

A review by The Associated Press shows the shooting was sparked by a belligerent political clash between a large group of white Trump supporters and four unarmed Black girls all aged 16 and under.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/eWui0wuYf6k/