Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 14:44 Hits: 1

A retired Army general on Wednesday said that President Trump needs to step down or be removed from office after a group of his supporters stormed the Capitol last week. Lt. Gen. Ken Keen, who retired from the Army in 2013, penned an op-ed for...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/534201-retired-general-trump-needs-to-step-down-or-be-removed