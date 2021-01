Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 17:04 Hits: 5

A bloc of House conservatives is opposing a waiver that would allow President-elect Joe Biden’s Defense secretary nominee to bypass a law barring recently retired generals from holding the civilian job.In a memo its members and staff released...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/534241-conservative-caucus-opposes-waiver-for-bidens-pentagon-pick