Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 01:23 Hits: 2

Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt, the director of the Army Staff, on Monday disputed former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund’s account of how and when the National Guard was deployed to assist with Wednesday's Capitol riots, saying that he did not push...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/533747-director-of-army-staff-disputes-capitol-police-chief-account-of-national-guard