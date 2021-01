Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 15:33 Hits: 0

U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, who clashed with the Trump administration over its arms sales in the Mideast, rejection of Cold War arms control treaties and its withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, is...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/nJNfzguSiqc/