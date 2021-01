Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 03:26 Hits: 5

Law enforcement officials have opened at least 25 domestic terrorism cases following the riot that broke out at the U.S. Capitol building last week amid pro-Trump demonstrations in Washington, D.C.Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) confirmed on Twitter on...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/533581-25-domestic-terrorism-investigations-opened-after-assault-on-capitol