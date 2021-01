Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 10 January 2021 03:58 Hits: 7

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un said that the nation’s activities should focus on bringing its "arch-enemy" the United States, “to their knees.”The country's state media (KCNA) reported Saturday that Kim made the remarks while he addressed...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/533513-kim-jong-un-says-north-koreas-efforts-will-focus-on-overpowering-and-bringing