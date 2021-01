Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 10:50 Hits: 1

The Air Force said she was on active duty from 2004 to 2008, most recently at Dyes Air Force Base.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/01/08/air-force-veteran-fatally-shot-capitol-echoed-trump-social-media.html