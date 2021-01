Articles

Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021

Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller on Thursday condemned the violent attacks on the U.S. Capitol more than 24 hours after President Trump’s supporters were cleared from the premises.“Yesterday’s violence at the Capitol was reprehensible and...

