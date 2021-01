Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 19:24 Hits: 0

Top Democrats in the House and Senate have joined a growing call for President Donald Trump to be removed from office immediately, accusing the president of fomenting Wednesday’s violence at the U.S....

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/qhNjvrnaQUs/