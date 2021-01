Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 18:19 Hits: 3

The deal should see the Spear 3 missile achieve initial operational capability on the aircraft in 2025, making it the primary air-to-ground weapon for the Lockheed Martin-built jets now coming into...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/Tle_qjKMuvs/