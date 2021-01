Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 03 January 2021 14:00 Hits: 2

The new year is poised to bring plenty of new defense challenges for the incoming Biden administration.There will be longtime challenges that could take on a new dimension, such as confronting a rising China. Others will be born of a change in...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/532160-five-top-challenges-for-biden-on-defense