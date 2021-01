Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020 13:43 Hits: 1

U.S. service members and civilian workers stationed in South Korea have begun receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, the command said Tuesday.The Associated Press reported that a statement from United States Forces Korea indicated that military and...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/531916-us-troops-in-south-korea-begin-receiving-covid-19-vaccinations