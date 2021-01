Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 16:34 Hits: 0

President-elect Joe Biden will nominate experienced Pentagon hand Kathleen Hicks to be the department’s No. 2 official, his transition team announced Wednesday.In confirmed, Hicks would be the first woman to be deputy Defense secretary.The...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/532085-biden-to-nominate-first-female-deputy-defense-secretary