Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020 00:27 Hits: 1

The Senate will take a key test vote on Friday on whether to override President Trump's veto of a mammoth defense bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) moved on Wednesday to tee up the override effort, meaning that absent&...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/532173-key-test-vote-on-trump-veto-override-set-for-friday