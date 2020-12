Articles

The U.S. military on Monday acknowledged that it had moved the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz off the coast of Somalia asĀ it prepares to transfer nearly all American troops from the country to other parts of Africa.The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/531867-pentagon-acknowledges-aircraft-carrier-off-somalia-coast-as-it-relocates