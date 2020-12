Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 15:06 Hits: 3

The U.S. Air Force’s top general says it’s time for airmen to study up on their competition.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/12/28/new-fitness-culture-and-future-of-force-design-gen-cq-brown-lays-out-way-ahead-air-force.html