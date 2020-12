Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 22:47 Hits: 1

The State Department has notified Congress that it is moving forward with issuing a license for the sale of precision-guided bombs to Saudi Arabia, a person familiar with the situation confirmed to The Hill.The license, the advancement of which was...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/531527-trump-administration-advances-bomb-sale-to-saudis