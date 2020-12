Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 12:02 Hits: 1

Though Santa is known for his travels, his official record is heavily classified, the command explained.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/12/24/us-navy-says-santa-and-his-elves-were-born-one-of-its-most-exclusive-clubs.html