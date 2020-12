Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 18:49 Hits: 0

Navy Recruiting Command will begin accepting applications in October for candidates who want to fly the MQ-25 Stingray.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/12/22/navy-wants-recruit-450-warrant-officers-fly-its-new-mq-25-tanker-drones.html